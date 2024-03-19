Indianapolis Considered Top Sports Hosting City, According to Sports Business Journal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Confirming what many of people in Indianapolis already know, Sports Business Journal lists the Circle City as one of the Best Sports Business Cities in the country.

To come up with the list, Sports Business Journal editors said they focused on “the cities that have been the most successful at attracting and hosting sporting events, which are major economic drivers for these communities.”

According to the report, Indianapolis comes in fifth behind Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

They pointed out annual events that are unique to Indianapolis including the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400, as well as events the city has successfully held over the years including the Big Ten Football Championship Game, the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix, and multiple major youth events.

“Other recent events: 2017 USA Swimming Championships; 2018 and 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup; 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four; NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships, Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and Division II Women’s Lacrosse Final Four (all in 2023); 2022 and 2024 Citi Para Swimming World Series USA; 2023 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships; and NBA All-Star Game in February,” SBJ editors said.

They also highlighted what they call “recent wins.” Those included: “This week’s Division I Men’s Basketball first and second rounds; 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships; 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Team Trials; 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional; 2025 Division I Women’s Water Polo Championship; and Division I Men’s (2026 and 2029) and Women’s (2028) Basketball Final Fours.”

The Sports Business Journal also acknowledged that the “Indiana Convention Center is undergoing its seventh expansion, and an adjacent 800-room Signia by Hilton is underway that will be connected via skybridge to the venue. There are 1,300 new hotel rooms coming online by the end of 2026, including the InterContinental Hotel and Aloft by Marriott, scheduled to open this spring.”