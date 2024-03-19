Indy FOP Pres. Says Broad Ripple Crime More Proof of “Revolving Door”

INDIANAPOLIS — The violence in Broad Ripple is just the latest example of the failure to hold criminals accountable, so says a local police leader.

“I think it’s another classic example of as the door turns,” says Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police. Snyder tells WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show the Saturday morning mass shooting at Landshark’s bar and the Saturday night stabbing of a woman inside a home both deal with criminals who should still be serving time for their crimes.

Police arrested and charged Nicholas Fulk, 25, in the Landshark shooting, where one person died, and five others were hurt. Snyder continues, “only to find out, that this suspect, it appears according to media reports, has prior convictions. (That’s) including prior convictions for felonies.”

Falk was quickly found by Indianapolis Metro Police a few hours after the shooting. Investigators believe it was an argument that led to the shooting.

By Saturday night, police received a call about a woman stabbed inside of a home in Broad Ripple. Taniqwa Heard, 34, was charged with attempted murder. Police say she stabbed her girlfriend, and later hid inside of a porta-potty.

Court documents say Heard “happily” asked “did she die?”

“This event occurred with that suspect (Heard) out on another low bond that was radically reduced by the courts, for a prior arrest, and charge of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon,” says Snyder, “I just think it (the crimes) is just another example of what we’ve been pointing to and tragically, there are many lives that have been impacted by it.”

Snyder and others criticize the Marion County court system, especially Prosecutor Ryan Mears, for allowing criminals with significant violent pasts to be set free.