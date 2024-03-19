Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. — A man was shot and killed leaving Caesars Southern Indiana Casino Sunday morning.
Police were called to the upper deck of the parking garage where LilDon Williams was found shot several times. Investigators say Williams was followed by two men, targeted and ambushed.
Williams is also known as rapper “Young Block” who performed in Louisville Saturday night.
This is the first homicide ever reported at the casino. Williams leaves behind a wife and a six-year-old daughter. Sheriff’s deputies need help finding the culprits.
