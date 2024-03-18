Listen Live
Solar Eclipse in Indiana, What to Expect

Published on March 18, 2024

abstract black background with golden glow and pink colored lines behind a black sphere

Source: Irina Shilnikova / Getty

STATEWIDE–The Solar Eclipse on April 8 could end up being the biggest single tourism event in the history of Indiana. That’s according to Visit Indiana, the state’s tourism organization.

The path of totality for the eclipse encompasses a large portion of Indiana, with a partial eclipse (around 90 percent totality) covering the remainder of the state. The path of totality enters Indiana at approximately 3:01 pm EDT with the final exit of the moon’s shadow from the state at 3:12 pm EDT. While traveling through Indiana, the speed of the moon’s shadow will accelerate from about 1,700 miles per hour to about 1,850 miles per hour.

Nearly 4 million Hoosiers reside within the path of totality. Hotels are already cashing in as they prepare for lots of guests.

“A room at the Hampton Inn in Vincennes is going for $1,750 per night and there’s a four night minimum. That comes out to about $7,000 for a hotel room to watch the eclipse,” said Gerry Dick, president of Inside Indiana Business, in a Monday morning interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz.

Dick says anywhere between 500,000 and 1 million people will come to Indiana to see the eclipse, so you should expect some traffic delays, especially in smaller and older communities across the state.

Then there’s the preparation aspect of it.

“Medxcel is a consulting health and safety firm based in Indianapolis. They are saying that they are preparing in the same way that they prepare hospitals for hurricanes. That’s everything from traffic control to distribution of medicines and all kinds of things that would come into play,” said Dick.

Dick says hospitals are also taking precautions.

“Many hospitals are staffing additional counselors as some people have an adverse reaction to thinking the world is going to end and those types of things,” said Dick.

Visitors can also view the eclipse at places like the Children’s Museum, Newfields, Indiana State Fairgrounds, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and White River State Park, among other places.

You can hear the full interview with Gerry Dick below.

abstract black background with golden glow and pink colored lines behind a black sphere
