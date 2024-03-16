Listen Live
Local

ISP: Jefferson County Mother Shot Her Children and Herself

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a woman and three children who were found dead in Jefferson County last December. Now, State Police think they know what happened.

Officers found the four at a burning home on East Telegraph Hill Road on December 12th. Unfortunately, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation and autopsies of the bodies, police believe 35-year-old Naomi Briner shot her three children – 12-year-old Adelia, 8-year-old Leland, and 6-year-old Iyla – before shooting herself.

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said, “My heart goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured… At this time, I am not requesting that investigators pursue any additional leads in this case.”

Learn more about the story here.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

ISP: Jefferson County Mother Shot Her Children and Herself

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local

Marion County Jail Inmate Swallows Unknown Substance, Passes Away

Shreve Conference 1
Politics

Guy Relford weighs in on Jefferson Shreve’s run for Congress

Salvador Banales of Texas Mugshot
Local

UPDATE: Saturday Morning Hit and Run Suspect Called Police Hours After Incident

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close