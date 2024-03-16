Listen Live
Tominaga Propels Nebraska to Big Ten Tournament Win Over Indiana

Published on March 15, 2024

Nebraska v Indiana

Source: David Berding / Getty

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished the first half on a 17-0 run and cruised to a 93-66 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal round.

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half and made four out of seven three point shots. Both he and Brice Williams had 23 points to lead the Cornhuskers in scoring.

In total, Nebraska was 14 of 32 from three-point range. Indiana was 5 of 20 from three-point range.

In the losing effort, Hoosier guard and Lawrence North graduate CJ Gunn led the team in scoring with a career high 17 points. He also made three of nine three-point shots.

The Hoosiers were without guard Trey Galloway as he battled an injury.

Indiana’s Head Coach Mike Woodson was called for two technical fouls and ejected from the game late in the second half.

Indiana closes out the season with a record of 19-14 overall.

Nebraska improves to 23-9 on the year. They face Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round on Saturday. That game will take place 25 minutes after Purdue plays Wisconsin on Saturday in the other semifinal game.

The winners of those games play each other in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday.

Nebraska v Indiana
