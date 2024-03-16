Legendary Rock Guitarists Satriani & Vai Join The Hammer and Nigel Show

Rock is a staple here at the Hammer and Nigel show. Nigel was particularly pumped when he heard two of the top rock guitar virtuosos were coming to Indy next month.

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are going on tour for the first time ever! These two are legends in not just the rock world, but throughout the music industry.

Satriani is not only a 15x Grammy nominee but is the bestselling instrumental guitarist of all time. He’s been on tour with the greats including Mick Jagger. He is also the brains behind the famous concert tours of G3. Earlier in his career he taught guitar to a young Larry LaLonde, Rick Hunolt, Kirk Hammett, Andy Timmons, Charlie Hunter, and even Steve Vai.

Vai is now touring with his former teacher, but he has made his own mark in music. He’s a 3x Grammy winner, toured with David Lee Roth and Whitesnake, and recorded with artists like Mary J. Blige, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, and more. Vai was voted as the “10th Greatest Guitarist,” and has sold over 15 million records.

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Satriani and Vai about their upcoming tour, their career highlights, and more. Check out the full conversation!

The Satch/Vai tour is in town April 21st at the Old National. Tickets are here.