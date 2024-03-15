Listen Live
Politics

Bernie Sanders wants you to be working Senator’s hours

A guy who's never signed the front of a paycheck is going to tell you entrepreneurs how to be decent.

March 15, 2024

Bernie Sanders Proposes Reducing Americans’ Workweek to 32 Hours. His proposal would pare down the workweek over a four-year period. The 40-hour workweek has stood as the standard in the U.S. since it became enshrined in federal law in 1940.

Bernie Sanders Proposes Reducing Americans’ Workweek to 32 Hours – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Sanders snaps at Fox Business Network’s Hillary Vaughn when she pressed him how this gets done while his Democrat party also pushes for higher taxes.

Sanders resorts to his old talking points about the 1% and how businesses and entrepreneurs aren’t paying their “fair share” in taxes.

Katz:

People like Bernie Sanders cannot define “fair share”. People like Joe Biden… cannot define “fair share”. They can’t do it. They don’t know how to do it. They have no way to do it, because there’s no way to do it. You can’t define “fair share”. It is a made-up terminology. It doesn’t exist. “Fair share” is what anyone thinks it is at any one time. That’s what makes it such an evil concept.

Listen in full above.

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

 

