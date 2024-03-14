Indianapolis Novelist Dan Wakefield Dies at Age 91

INDIANAPOLIS–Novelist, journalist, and screenwriter Dan Wakefield has died at the age of 91.
His best-selling novels, Going All the Way and Starting Over were made into feature films.
He eventually wrote the screenplay for Going All the Way, which starred Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, and Rose McGowan.
Wakefield also created the NBC prime time television series James at 15 (1977–78) and was the story editor of the series (1977).
“His unwavering support and boundless enthusiasm for our mission enriched our endeavors and inspired us to continue spreading our mission far and wide. Dan made a difference. He was generous with his time. He was passionate about civil rights. He was a compassionate teacher. He was passionate about family and friends. He was part of Kurt’s “extended family” and our extended family. We will miss him terribly,” said the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library on its Facebook page.
