Listen Live
Local

Attend Camp Chesterfield Marker Dedication Later This Month

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image for Commemoration of Chesterfield Historical Marker

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indiana Historical Bureau / Indiana Historical Bureau

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. — Later this month, you will be able to attend a dedication ceremony for a state historical marker in Chesterfield.

The marker will recognize Camp Chesterfield, as well as women in the Spiritualist movement in the 1800s and 1900s. This camp helped women gather and discuss political and social issues before they were allowed to vote.

Some of the ladies also served as mediums, in attempts to reach the spirits of the dead. The Spiritualism movement in the U.S. was somewhat inspired by the Civil War, as thousands of families dealt with losing loved ones.

By acting as mediums, many women were able to earn an income while still bringing comfort to those in pain. But, not everyone was in favor, as the practice was frequently accused of being fraudulent.

Continue reading to see the full text that will appear on the marker, which will be called “Women and Spiritualism / Camp Chesterfield.”

The event will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th at Camp Chesterfield. Attendance will cost $40.

Learn more at campchesterfield.com.

Full Historical Marker Text:

Camp Chesterfield, a Spiritualist camp opened in the 1890s, provided leadership and public speaking opportunities for women in an era before they could legally vote. Spiritualism gained popularity after the devastation of the Civil War, as Americans sought to communicate with spirits of loved ones. Many women were ordained and respected for their spiritual guidance. Lecturer Amelia Colby-Luther and suffragist Flora Hardin Millspaugh were critical in organizing Camp Chesterfield. Women oversaw camp operations, led fundraising efforts, delivered lectures, and earned an income as mediums. Under Rev. Mable Riffle’s leadership (ca. 1910-1961), the camp expanded exponentially, drawing thousands of visitors annually from across the U.S.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image for Commemoration of Chesterfield Historical Marker
Local

Attend Camp Chesterfield Marker Dedication Later This Month

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close