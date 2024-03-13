Listen Live
Food & Drink

Indianapolis named one of the cheapest cities in the US for wings.

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Deep Fried Chicken Wings on plate.

Source: Adisak Mitrprayoon / Getty

Americans have an unquestionable love for chicken wings, with the average person consuming around 18,000 wings in their lifetime.

65% of Americans who eat chicken wings like to do so while watching major sporting events. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans consumed 1.3 billion wings in the days leading up to and including the biggest football game of the year.

Homemade Fried Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings,United States,USA

Source: Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty

With diverse sauce options like buffalo, garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper, and mango habanero, wings make an affordable and great meal. But, where can you find the most pocket-friendly chicken wings?

To find out, the team at Betway has looked at over 50 US cities, assessing the average price for 6 wings and the number of wing restaurants to crown the cheapest and most expensive cities.

Asian Street Style Fried Chicken Wings

Source: louisianacookin.com / http://www.louisianacookin.com

Cheapest Cities for Chicken Wings

1 Baltimore $7.76

2 Omaha $7.95

3 Indianapolis $8.09

4 San Francisco $8.31

5 Los Angeles $8.93

6 Denver $9.14

7 Atlanta $9.38

8 Tucson $9.44

9 Columbus $9.51

10 Nashville $9.59

Indy also has 338 different spots that will deliver wings straight to your door.

Deep fried chicken wing with spicy sauce in Korean style.

Source: PJjaruwan / Getty

Most Expensive City for Wings

1 Austin $18.96

2 El Paso $13.63

3 Las Vegas $13.19

4 Dallas $12.91

5 Minneapolis $12.83

6 Long Beach $12.63

7 Washington $12.59

8 Kansas City $12.56

9 San Diego $12.46

10 Seattle $12.23

Now that we know chicken wings are a good value in Indianapolis, the bigger question remains. Do you prefer bone-in or boneless?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Deep Fried Chicken Wings on plate.
Food & Drink

Indianapolis named one of the cheapest cities in the US for wings.

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close