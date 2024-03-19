Representative Craig Haggard (R-57) joins the Gun Guy show talking his military career, political career, and what’s ahead in the State House.

Regarding the prospects of Haggard running for Indiana’s 4th in Congress, Craig said that he would only challenge the seat if current Rep Jim Baird decides not to run.

Haggard:

If congressman Baird ran, I was not going to challenge the incumbent. I respect congressman Baird and his service in Vietnam… I’m running for my current Rep seat, but my plan is to seek that 4th Congressional seat (when Baird decides not to run in the future)… so, I’m still heading down that road.

Listen to the discussion in full:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: