NWS: Potential for Severe Thunderstorms and Hazardous Weather Conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters warn that chances of thunderstorms and hail will increase late tonight, raising the possibility of severe weather by Thursday.

“Maybe some isolated small hail and heavy rain, but that will pass as we get into tomorrow,” said National Weather Service Aaron Updike. “And then we get another shot of severe potential tomorrow afternoon as we get into tomorrow night.”

Hoosiers can expect temperatures in the 70s and less wind today, following the usual fluctuations in Indiana’s weather.

“We are experiencing all of what spring can give you in the Midwest,” Updike said. “Today, we are looking at temperatures in the mid-70s across the state. We will have a little bit of a cool down on Friday with temperatures in the 50s, but then, as we get into next week, we will get down into the 40s by Sunday with temperatures below freezing overnight.”

Updike added that tomorrow around noon onward is the best chance for severe weather, but the best threat appears to be in the overnight hours, with hail and strong thunderstorms likely.