Listen Live
Local

NWS: Potential for Severe Thunderstorms and Hazardous Weather Conditions

Hoosiers can expect temperatures in the 70s and less wind today, following the usual fluctuations in Indiana's weather.

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters warn that chances of thunderstorms and hail will increase late tonight, raising the possibility of severe weather by Thursday.

“Maybe some isolated small hail and heavy rain, but that will pass as we get into tomorrow,” said National Weather Service Aaron Updike. “And then we get another shot of severe potential tomorrow afternoon as we get into tomorrow night.”

Hoosiers can expect temperatures in the 70s and less wind today, following the usual fluctuations in Indiana’s weather.

“We are experiencing all of what spring can give you in the Midwest,” Updike said. “Today, we are looking at temperatures in the mid-70s across the state. We will have a little bit of a cool down on Friday with temperatures in the 50s, but then, as we get into next week, we will get down into the 40s by Sunday with temperatures below freezing overnight.”

Updike added that tomorrow around noon onward is the best chance for severe weather, but the best threat appears to be in the overnight hours, with hail and strong thunderstorms likely.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Severe Weather Chances
Local

NWS: Potential for Severe Thunderstorms and Hazardous Weather Conditions

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close