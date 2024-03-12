13-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Gas Station Shooting

MARION, IND — A 13-year-old has been arrested on charges of murder and robbery following a fatal shooting at a convenience store.

The shooting happened at the Circle K on 901 E. Bradford St. in Marion, prompting a 911 call at 7:52 p.m. Monday.

The Marion Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Cops found 24-year-old Byron Otis Dennis Jr., from Anderson, shot in the chest near the store entrance.

Surveillance video from the gas station helped police track down the teenage suspect.