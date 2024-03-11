Guy Relford weighs in on Jefferson Shreve’s run for Congress

Failed candidate for Mayor of Indianapolis Jefferson Shreve is now running for Congress in Indiana’s 6th.

While running for Mayor of Indianapolis, he ran as a moderate, backing the same gun regulation policies of Hogsett and the City/County Council (above).

Yet, Shreve is now running as a “conservative”. (below)

Has Shreve changed his ideas on how to curb crime? He believed that crime could be curbed by more gun regulation as a candidate for Indianapolis Mayor. Does he believe the same now, and will he caucus with the Democrats in Congress if elected?

Guy Relford:

If you think that’s the way to solve the problem with crime in Indiana as you said you did when you were running for mayor. Then I would think that you would have to support those same policies in Congress. And if that’s not so, if you’re saying, “oh no, I only said those things when I was running for mayor of Indianapolis.” Is that because you didn’t really believe in those things, you were just pandering to the liberals in Marion County? And when you espouse those things as being actions that can save lives in Marion County, you weren’t really serious, you just thought you’d get some liberal votes. And if that’s true, and you didn’t believe in those policies, that you said you believed in Marion County, and you will not support those same policies in congress, then you were lying.

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: