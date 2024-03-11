Bennedict Mathurin To Undergo Surgery, Will Miss Rest Of 2023-24.

After further evaluation, second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will require surgery.

His season is now over.

This announcement was made two days after he was ruled out for a week and was scheduled to be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to town. “We hope it’s not serious,” head coach Rick Carlisle said then.

Mathurin will undergo surgery next in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache — one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the country, the one Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers chose for his torn Achilles procedure.

The injury occurred in their win on Tuesday in Dallas.

It appeared to happen with 2:55 left in the first half when he collided with Mavs’ P.J. Washington near mid-court. Mathurin clutched his right-shoulder area as he walked to the bench for a timeout.

Mathurin finished the game, but scored 14 of his 19 points in the second quarter before the injury. (He shot 2 for 7 in the second half.)

This is a big blow for the Pacers, obviously, but even more so since 1) they traded Buddy Hield to the 76ers one month ago, 2) Doug McDermott has a right calf strain that has kept him out for the past five games and 3) rookie Ben Sheppard missed time with strep throat.

Now, more will be asked of everyone — especially Sheppard, newcomer Pascal Siakam and potentially Jarace Walker.

All this, in addition to Tyrese Haliburton not being 100% since suffering a left hamstring strain.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

