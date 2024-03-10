IFD Responds to House Fire Visible From I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames at West Thompson Road on Saturday night around 8:20 p.m.

They say the fire was visible from I-465 as they received multiple calls from people witnessing the flames between Harding Street and Kentucky Avenue exits. The closest hydrant to the home was 2 miles away, IFD had to use 6 tankers in order to provide water access for firefighters. Hendricks and Morgan County, as well as Decatur towns units assisted in the response.

Photos posted on the IFD Twitter account appear to show the building was a log cabin like structure. There were several trees in the area, photos indicate that none of them caught fire.

The fire was marked under control by 9:40 but crews spent several more hours put out hot spots around the home. The house was reported to be empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the process.

IFD is still investigating the cause.