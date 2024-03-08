Man Found Guilty of Killing Two With Sword in 2022

MARION, Ind. — A Marion man has been found guilty of two counts of Murder, after he killed two people with a sword in 2022.
Just over two years ago, police say Jonathan Dischner attacked the people inside a home on West 1st Street. This attack ultimately killed Michael Sandlin and Dennis Johnson, and injured the owner of the home.
The man has also been convicted of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Intimidation. He will be sentenced in the near future.
-
H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy