15 Individuals Sentenced in Kokomo Drug Trafficking Operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifteen people have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking operation in Kokomo, Indiana according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana.

Court documents show that in 2020 the Kokomo Police Department and other law enforcement partners began an investigation into multiple individuals trafficking drugs in Kokomo. In a two year span fifteen people were given various drug trafficking charges.

Throughout the investigation officers seized approximately 18.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 171 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of heroin, $95,000, and 11 firearms.

13 of the 15 individuals sentenced were from Kokomo, the remaining 2 were from Fishers, Indiana. The sentences range from 25 years to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison. All 15 convictions combined total over 175 years in prison.