Philanthropist to Donate $5 Million to Help Fund Addiction Recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next five years, one recovery program in Indianapolis will be getting $5 million, thanks to a donation from a Hoosier philanthropist.

Community Health Network announced that Julie Wood – of the Tom & Julie Wood Family Foundation – will be donating to benefit the Community Fairbanks Recovery Center’s Recovery Housing program.

This program helps people suffering from addiction, in part by providing access to “safe and sober” apartments. Participants can stay in furnished apartments while getting individualized care and connecting with others in the recovery process.

Other benefits of the program include customized Resident Success Plans, assistance with job searches and applications, accountability to ensure sobriety, and more.

According to Community Health, the “supply of recovery housing does not meet demand” at this time. Wood hopes that her donation will help “individuals with substance use disorder and their loved ones.”

Joyce Irwin, President and CEO of Community Health Network Foundation, says, “Through Recovery Housing, we can help more individuals maintain recovery, work toward better health outcomes and achieve brighter futures.”