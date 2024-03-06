Indianapolis’ Top-rated restaurants from “Bucket List” to Best Diner

Over the past decade, Indianapolis has built a reputation as a foodie town. We are a food fueled town. The capitol city offers fancy restaurants to historic diners. With over 2,000 different spots to eat, it can be hard to choose where to go. Lovefood.com has ranked the best “bucket-list” restaurants in every state and the best diners. Luckily for us, the top choices in the Hoosier state are both located in central Indiana.

Best “Bucket List” Restaurant:

St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis

St. Elmo Steak House is over 100 years old and still ranked among the best steakhouses in the country. It’s won numerous awards, including being named an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation and appearing on the Travel Channel’s Food Paradise. People flock here for their famous spicy shrimp cocktail, alongside their wide selection of steaks.

Best Diner:

Oasis Diner, Plainfield

At Oasis Diner, they make their own sodas, and they’re tasty. That’s just one reason why this colorful spot stands out. This restaurant is really into lunch, not just serving it but celebrating its history. You’ll see vintage tin lunchboxes on the shelves, featuring characters like ET and Pac-Man. Plus, they serve comforting diner classics, and you can enjoy them while watching old sitcoms on TV.