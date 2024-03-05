Indiana’s Missing Veteran Green Alert One Step Closer to Becoming Law

STATEWIDE — The creation of a statewide alert for at-risk, missing veterans is one step closer to becoming state law.

The Green Alert bill, also known as House Bill 1021, would create an alert system similar to a Silver Alert or AMBER Alert, except it would notify everyone of a veteran reported missing and believed to be at risk of being hurt or hurting themselves. Democrat State Representative Mitch Gore of Indianapolis wrote the bill, which has made its way through the House and Senate, now awaiting Governor Eric Holcomb’s signature.

Rep. Gore says there are two main goals in establishing Indiana’s own Green Alert, “number one: raise awareness among the law enforcement officers and other public safety personnel because veterans are most likely to be armed and unfortunately, more likely to die by suicide after going missing.”

The other half of that goal is making sure Hoosier veterans know that they’re valued, and they will be found if they go missing, says Gore.

Rep. Gore says he got the for a Green Alert law from Wisconsin’s own Green Alert, created a few years ago. Gore says he took notice of Indiana’s veteran suicide rate, and how it’s actually higher than national average.

“Just this past weekend, there was a veteran in Terre Haute that went missing and was found dead,” Rep. Gore continues, “I just wonder if something like the Green Alert could’ve prevented that tragedy and how it could prevent one going forward.”

Gore has tried every year since 2020 to get the Green Alert through the Statehouse, and now it may finally get passed. Gore says the bill needs a few more standard signatures before hitting Governor Holcomb’s desk. He suspects it will be on Holcomb’s desk this week, and Gore believes the governor will sign it into law.