Seven Time Pro-Bowl Selection Jason Kelce Retires From NFL

PHILADELPHIA, PA.–Offensive lineman Jason Kelce is retiring from football. Kelce made the announcement Monday at a news conference in Philadelphia.
He was drafted in 2011 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Eagles and played 13 seasons for the time.
Kelce helped the team win Super Bowl 52. Kelce was a First Team All-Pro player six times. He also made seven Pro Bowls.
Outside of football, Kelce and his brother, Travis, co-host the podcast New Heights, on which they discuss their playing careers and various other topics.
