Listen Live
National

Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76

Published on February 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Richard Lewis

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Richard Lewis is dead at the age of 76.

Lewis died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.

Lewis revealed he had been living with Parkinson’s disease last year.

He recently played a fictional version of himself on the hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Lastly, here is a tidbit that recently aired on Richard Lewis:

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close