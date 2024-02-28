Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Richard Lewis is dead at the age of 76.
Lewis died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.
Lewis revealed he had been living with Parkinson’s disease last year.
He recently played a fictional version of himself on the hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Lastly, here is a tidbit that recently aired on Richard Lewis:
