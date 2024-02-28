Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested

FISHERS, Ind.–The Fishers Police Department says it was a man from Indianapolis who was responsible for firing a gun at a Top Golf in Fishers.
On Friday February 23, Fishers Police say they were called and told that someone fired shots at Top Golf.
“When officers arrived, most of the group had dispersed and fled the area. Through their investigation and working with witnesses, FPD investigators identified Anthony Hurd Jr. as the suspect,” said the Fishers Police Department in a news releases Wednesday morning.
Hurd was arrested on Tuesday.
Investigators say the gun was discharged around other guests at the Top Golf. No one was hit by gunfire.
Hurd is facing charges of criminal recklessness and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
