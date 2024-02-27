John Rust Removed from Indiana Republican Primary Ballot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court published an order on Tuesday that reversed the ruling allowing John Rust to run on Republican ballot for Senate.

With the announcement the Indiana Supreme Court stated that they are denying Rust’s request for a relief from stay, which the court had ordered last week. They also said they were reversing the Trial Court’s decision that originally allowed Rust to appear on the ballot.

Shortly after the decision was announced Rust released a statement on Twitter saying that if necessary he plans to appeal this ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and claimed that the hearing had a pre-determined outcome.

Rust originally was not allowed to run as a Republican due to an Indiana law stating that a candidate must vote in the past two primaries of the party they wish to represent.

The Indiana Supreme Court’s official ruling has still yet to be announced.