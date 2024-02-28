Location influences our daily mood. Researchers have long studied happiness, finding it’s linked to positive thinking, physical health, social connections, job satisfaction, and financial stability. The US ranks 15th in global happiness.

However, happiness levels vary across the country. Certain cities may offer greater contentment. WalletHub analyzed over 180 major U.S. cities, considering 29 happiness indicators like depression rates and leisure time.

According to WalletHub’s findings, Indianapolis is not the happiest place. Detroit is worse though.

How happy is Indiana? After reviewing the list of the happiest places, you have to scroll all the way to number 122 to find an Indiana city. It’s Fort Wayne. The next closest happy Indiana city is Indianapolis at number 144.

Here are the top 10 Happiest Cities in America: