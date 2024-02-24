Penn State Uses Three-Point Shooting, Free Throws to Power Past Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday to the Penn State Nittany Lions 83-74.

Penn State completes the season sweep over Indiana because they also beat Indiana at Assembly Hall on February 3rd 85-71. Penn State has also won four straight games over Indiana.

Two of the biggest factors in the game were free throw shooting (Penn State at 87% and Indiana at 56%) and three-point shooting. Indiana was 2-15 from three-point range (13%) while Penn State made 9 of 21 three-point shots (43%).

Penn State led by as many as 12. Indiana’s largest lead was by 4 (22-18 with 9:16 left in the first half).

For Indiana, Malik Reneau led all scorers with 27 points and 6 rebounds. Kel’el Ware also had 16 points and 8 rebounds. Trey Galloway was Indiana’s other double figure scorer with 11 points.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was Penn State’s leading scorer with 23 points and made 7 of his 12 shots. Penn State had four other players score in double figures.

Penn State has won two games in a row to improve to 14-14. They are 8-9 in the Big Ten.

Indiana drops to 14-13 on the year. They are 6-10 in Big Ten play which makes them 11th in the Big Ten standings. Their next game is Tuesday night against Wisconsin. Tipoff is at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 pm on 93.1 WIBC.