Elliahs Dorsey Guilty but Mentally Ill on All Counts in IMPD Officer Death

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found the man charged with the shooting death of an IMPD officer guilty but mentally ill on all six counts.
Elliahs Dorsey was charged with shooting Indianapolis Metro Police officer Breann Leath in 2020, as she responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment.
Dorsey’s legal team has consistently argued that he was mentally ill during the event and was not 100-percent capable of understanding his actions. IMPD Officer Leath was shot in the head through the front door of the apartment.
This article will be updated with more information as it comes out.
Kendall And Casey