IMPD Confirms One Dead in Crash on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a car crash on Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of E 21st and N Irwin St., according to the Indy Metro Police.
The police confirmed that at least one person died in the crash, identified as the driver of one of the cars involved. The driver of the second car was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
A child who was also in the second car was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.
Traffic in the area will be affected for several hours until the investigation at the scene is complete.
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey