IMPD Confirms One Dead in Crash on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a car crash on Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of E 21st and N Irwin St., according to the Indy Metro Police.

The police confirmed that at least one person died in the crash, identified as the driver of one of the cars involved. The driver of the second car was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A child who was also in the second car was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Traffic in the area will be affected for several hours until the investigation at the scene is complete.