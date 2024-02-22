State Police Find 184 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Semi

GREENFIELD, Ind. – State Troopers found over 180 pounds of cocaine inside of a semi-truck Sunday.

Troopers pulled over the semi while patrolling on I-70 near Mount Comfort Road Sunday afternoon. During the inspection, troopers claim the required paperwork and logbook did not add up.

“While [the trooper] was just talking, he noticed a lot of things just didn’t add up,” said State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “First there was a major logbook issue that he discovered.”

The paperwork problems led officers to searching the trailer of the semi. Inside they found several pallets of produce, and the cocaine was found underneath several boxes of red onions.

Jose Perez and Miguel Rodriguez were both arrested and moved to the Hancock County Jail. They each face charges of dealing and possessing cocaine.

Perrine believes the drugs were coming from California, but he wasn’t sure where the two men were going.