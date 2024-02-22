Spartz: Europeans Must Step Up with Less Talk, More Action

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The free world better get its act together soon. That’s the message from Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. On Thursday, she spoke in front of the Europe Parliamentary Assembly. That assembly is represented by more than 50 countries.

“Each of you as a leader of a country should really think when you look back ‘What have you done? Where have you been when the free world was falling?’ said Spartz.

Spartz says there needs to be sanctions on Russian oil and countries need to come together and consider confiscating Russian sovereign assets because of the death of Alexei Navalny. Navalny was known as a Russian opposition leader and was a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny died at the prison in Yamalo-Nenets in Western Siberia after taking a walk and feeling unwell on the morning of February 16.

“Europe is in a major war. The world is in a major war. It’s the world of tyrannies against democracy. China, Russia, and Iran team up in a hybrid war. It’s not just about artillery. It’s a cyber war and a war of propaganda. The West has been wrecked with a lot of talks and no decisive actions. There are stupid energy policies that are making money for aggressors and hurting our citizens,” Spartz continued.

Spartz also said that she’s very concerned about Iran being on the brink of getting nuclear weapons.

“The American people will stand for freedom because they always have, but they are frustrated with talks and stupidity,” said Spartz.

Spartz argues that President Biden and European allies of the US have been too consumed by ‘tough’ talks and foolish energy policies while not taking enough action.

Spartz represents Indiana’s fifth congressional district. That comprises Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Grant, and Tipton counties, as well as the large majority of Howard County.

One of her passions has been being a voice for Ukraine as they continue to battle Russia in a war. Spartz is the first Ukrainian-born female member of Congress and the first member born in a former Soviet Republic.

To listen to all of Spartz’s comments, click on the link below.