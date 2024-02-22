How many points will Iowa’s Caitlin Clark add in Bloomington tonight?

Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s star player, is ready to take on Indiana after her record-breaking game. She scored 49 points, securing the NCAA women’s career scoring record. Now, she’s set to lead her team against the Hoosiers.

Ranked fourth, Iowa aims to boost their standing in the conference. But facing the 12th-ranked Indiana (21-4, 12-3) won’t be easy.

Caitlin Clark’s talent is extraordinary, and she’s close to breaking Pete Maravich’s scoring record. Fans and experts are eagerly watching her play.

The game between Iowa and Indiana is on Thursday, February 22, at 8 p.m. ET in Bloomington. It will be live-streamed on Peacock. Thursday’s IU women’s game against Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes is sold out.

Iowa’s women’s team has seen a 162% increase in the average sold ticket price for home and away regular season games compared to last season. The average ticket price has increased 207% since Caitlin Clark joined the team in 2020.

Clark’s outstanding season, averaging 32.8 points per game, puts her just 99 points away from Maravich’s record. With four regular-season games and tournaments ahead, her journey to greatness is thrilling. If she keeps up her current pace, she will break another record as the all-time NCAA scorer.