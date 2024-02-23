Who Will Trump Pick for VP?

During the Laura Ingraham Town Hall with Donald Trump, the former President was asked who was on his short list for VP. (2 mins into the following video)

Tony Katz’s take on a possible Tim Scott pick.

Tim Scott has the Mike Pence quality. What is the Mike Pence quality? It’s the same exact reason why I said Mike Pence won’t be President… Mike Pence is a believer in the very concept of ‘servant leadership’. And Tim Scott absolutely is within this mold… What I’ve come to recognize is that ‘servant leadership’ does not necessarily lead to the best leaders. ‘Servant leadership’ is a great way of describing ‘the number 2’. Leadership takes a level of brashness, brazenness.

Tim Scott wasn’t the only mention. Tony also talks about the pros and cons of DeSantis, Ramaswamy, RFK Jr, and Gabbard

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.