Expert Examines Defendant’s Mental State in Breann Leath Murder Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Day five of the trial of the man charged with the murder of IMPD Officer Breann Leath resumed Tuesday with the defense calling Dr. Ruben Gur. a Professor of Psychology in Psychiatry Director of Neuropsychology and the Brain Behavior Laboratory, Department of Psychiatry, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Gur explained in his testimony that Elliahs Dorsey has a smaller brain volume than typical. This suggests a probable neurodevelopmental abnormality, meaning the brain didn’t fully develop as it should have. This can make it challenging for the person to function normally in everyday life.

Gur said Neurodevelopmental disorders or psychosis could lead to diminished capacity, potentially resulting in reduced charges or sentences. The insanity defense might be used if the defendant lacked the mental capacity to understand the wrongfulness of their actions. Even if not successful, the condition could still mitigate culpability.

“You remember a baby’s brain growing up,” Gur said. “When so many regions are small, it suggests that the brain never fully developed. When you have such a disorder, you may have a dysfunctional brain, which will get you into more trouble; you will have difficulties in school, and sometimes, when you have academic difficulties, you start externalizing behavior, and you can get in fights and trouble.”

Expert testimony from psychiatrists or psychologists can influence judges and juries regarding the defendant’s condition and its impact on their behavior.

The defense team is attempting to persuade the jury that the shooting occurred as a result of mental illness.

Dorsey could have been sentenced to death or life in prison without parole if convicted. But, prosecutors decided against these harsh penalties after two court-appointed psychiatrists indicated Dorsey might have had a mental illness or insanity during the shooting.