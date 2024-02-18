Officer Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision, Including Another Police Car

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was seriously hurt when the car that he was driving collided with another police car that was stopped in the middle of the road. The other officer had stopped to help remove a mattress from the roadway.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, around 1:00, near Mooresville Road and Kentucky Avenue.

“As the officer was moving furniture out of the roadway, another IMPD vehicle, which is the one that is flipped behind me, was also Northbound and struck a Honda, which was also Northbound, and the flipped vehicle, which initially struck the Honda then struck the IMPD car,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Foley said the officer in the vehicle that flipped over became entrapped and had to be rescued by firefighters.

“The officer is in critical but stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital,” added Foley.

Two people were taken to the hospital to have their blood drawn following the accident that involved the driver of a Jeep and the driver of a Honda. The officer moving the mattress from the road was not injured.

“It’s not entirely clear at this point if the Jeep was involved in the initial crash or that was the secondary crash that occurred afterward,” said Foley.

Other officers joined the injured officer at the hospital to show support. The investigation continues. The stretch of Northbound 67, where the accident happened, was closed for several hours.