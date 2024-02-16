Listen Live
Police Shooting in Delaware County

Published on February 16, 2024

DALEVILLE, Ind. — A man is critical at a Muncie hospital after apparently shooting himself while surrounded by cops Friday.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull Trenton Patterson over Thursday, but he apparently got out of the car and fired a shot at police. No one was hurt but Patterson did manage to escape.

Police returned to the scene Friday morning to look for evidence and ran into Patterson. Police claim Patterson pointed a gun at the officers, so one officer fired a shot.

Trenton Patterson ran off and hid inside of a car, refusing to come out. Police say they tried to negotiate with Patterson for an hour, but eventually used a “chemical agent” on the car. That’s when police heard a gunshot from inside the car. Patterson was pulled from the car in critical condition and taken to a hospital in Muncie.

The officers involved have been put on administrative leave, per department policy.

Indiana State Police are assisting with the investigation before it’s turned over the county prosecutor’s office.

