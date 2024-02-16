New York Judge Orders Former President Trump To Pay Over $350 Million

NEW YORK–Former President Donald Trump is upset with the penalties imposed on him in his civil fraud case.
A New York judge ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million and banned him from doing business in New York for three years.
Trump calls the decision a total sham handed down by a crooked judge. He called the cases brought against him election interference. Trump was found liable of inflating his net worth in order to obtain more favorable loans.
Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022, accusing him of fraud. Trump is expected to appeal the judge’s decision.
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1
-
Target's "Wokeness" Turns On Them (Again) After Mislabeled Black History Book
-
Kendall And Casey
-
One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City
-
Snow Could Impact Southern and Central Indiana Monday Evening