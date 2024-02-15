Indy Man Gets 60 Years for Attempted Murder Conviction

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis is heading to prison for the attempted murder of another man in 2022.

It was March 13th, 2022 when Indianapolis Metro Police were called to an apartment complex on East 10th Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who said he heard two men yelling at each other and saw one man beating the other with a hammer.

The man with the hammer was identified as Timothy Parker.

Parker was spotted by the witness sitting on a bench nearby. Police quickly arrested Parker, who was charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and he also received a habitual offender enhancement.

Security footage from the apartment also put Parker at the scene. He’s captured on video carrying the hammer before and after the attack.

Timothy Parker will spend the next 60 years in prison.