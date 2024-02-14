Listen Live
National

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade

Published on February 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Source: David Eulitt / Getty

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.  The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims.

UPDATE: One dead, nine injured, and three people in custody, per @MarcusOfficer on twitter.
At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen running into Union Station with guns drawn. Police say two people have been detained. Several people could be seen being loaded into ambulances.

There were tens of thousands of people lined on the parade route.  Union Station was used as the main stage for the team earlier in the day.
SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close