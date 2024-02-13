Indy Zoo Celebrates Birth of Rhino Calf

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Sunday, zookeepers celebrated a different triumph: the birth of a white rhino calf.

The Indianapolis Zoo announced that 19-year-old rhino Zenzele gave birth to her seventh calf Sunday morning. Thankfully, everything went smoothly, and the mom and baby are both doing well.

Senior Rhinoceros Keeper Amber Berndt called Zenzele “an experienced and confident mom.”

There are now five rhinos at the zoo, though you will not be able to see them all right away. The newborn will stay inside before being introduced to other members of the herd later this year.

Learn more here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.