Chiefs Win Third Super Bowl in Five Years

LAS VEGAS, NV.—The Kansas Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls after winning Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes becomes the fourth starting QB to win three Super Bowls — joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman — and second-youngest to do so at the age of 28.

Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman from three yards out. Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. That’s the third time he’s won that award.

Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw a TD pass and caught one, joining Eagles quarterback Nick Foles six years ago as the only players to do both in the Super Bowl.

Pop star Taylor Swift was there to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, and celebrated with him on the field after the game. Kelce finished with nine catches for 93 yards.

It was the second of 58 Super Bowls to be tied after regulation, and the first played under new overtime rules where both teams got to possess the ball.

The Chiefs have now won Super Bowls in 2019, 2023, and 2024.