South Bend Officer Adopts Dogs She Rescued Days Before

Published on February 13, 2024

Zeus being a very good boy

Source: South Bend Police Department / SBPD

SOUTH BEND — Last Friday, South Bend police found a Doberman that had its snout zip-tied shut on the south side of the city. On Monday they reported that Doberman has been adopted into a new home.

Not just any family though, it was the officer who rescued the dog that will now be taking them home. Officer Stephanie Northcutt will be adopting the newly named Zeus, just four days after rescuing him.

Officer Northcutt made sure that Zeus would be welcomed by her other dogs before committing to taking him home. After she went through the South Bend Animal Resource Center to make the adoption official.

The SBARC commented that despite Zeus being found in tough shape that he will likely not suffer any long term physical effects from his injuries. He is the second dog that Officer Northcutt has rescued through her patrols.

In addition to the dog adoption Officer Northcutt sponsored two adoptions through the SBARC.

