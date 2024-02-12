Listen Live
One Dead, Two Hurt Following Texas Church Shooting

Published on February 11, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

HOUSTON, Texas — Two people are injured, and the suspect is dead, following a shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

The woman entered the church Sunday afternoon wearing a trenchcoat and backpack, armed with what authorities called a “long rifle,” and began shooting. Two off-duty officers then engaged the suspect, striking her.

She reportedly entered with a 5-year-old child, who was hit during the incident and is in critical condition. Another man was hit in the leg, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

It is currently unknown what the motive was, or how the child was related to the shooter.

