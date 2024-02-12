One Dead, Two Hurt Following Texas Church Shooting

HOUSTON, Texas — Two people are injured, and the suspect is dead, following a shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.
The woman entered the church Sunday afternoon wearing a trenchcoat and backpack, armed with what authorities called a “long rifle,” and began shooting. Two off-duty officers then engaged the suspect, striking her.
She reportedly entered with a 5-year-old child, who was hit during the incident and is in critical condition. Another man was hit in the leg, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
It is currently unknown what the motive was, or how the child was related to the shooter.
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Rap Song Featuring Ben Shapiro Goes #1 on iTunes
-
Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Target's "Wokeness" Turns On Them (Again) After Mislabeled Black History Book
-
Valentine’s Day 2024: The Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.