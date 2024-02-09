Three Warrick County Commissioners Arrested For Official Misconduct

NEWBURGH, Ind. — The three members of the Warrick County Commission are all facing felony charges.
Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor, and Robert Johnson were all arraigned yesterday accused of trying to cover up crimes done by Animal Control employees. Indiana State Police troopers say all three withheld documents and hindered their investigation.
The commission also approved the donation of a trailer from Warrick County Animal Control to Warrick Animal Guardian, which was operated by a Warrick County Animal Control employee who has been arrested.
Furthermore, they are also accused of using their influence to sway the county’s health department to reopen three restaurants and a pool, which had all been closed due to health violations.
Phillippe is also accused of not disclosing that he used a company he was involved with to install facial recognition cameras in the county courthouse.
All three were arrested, booked, and released on bond Thursday. All three are charged with official misconduct and false informing.
