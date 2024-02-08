Listen Live
Local News

Two Whiteland Schools On E-Learning Due to Water Outage

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whiteland Community High School

Source: WISH-TV

WHITELAND, Ind.–Two schools in Whiteland have designated Thursday February 8 as a live synchronous e-learning day because of a water outage in Whiteland.

The two schools on e-learning are Whiteland Community High School and Whiteland Elementary School, according to a release from Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, sent out Thursday morning.

All other schools are on regular schedules.

The Town of Whiteland issued a boil water advisory Wednesday night. It will be in effect until further notice.

Just after 8 am Thursday, town leaders said the water repair was made and the towers are filling, but it will take some time for pressure to build back up.

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Health Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close