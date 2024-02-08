Two Whiteland Schools On E-Learning Due to Water Outage

WHITELAND, Ind.–Two schools in Whiteland have designated Thursday February 8 as a live synchronous e-learning day because of a water outage in Whiteland.

The two schools on e-learning are Whiteland Community High School and Whiteland Elementary School, according to a release from Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, sent out Thursday morning.

All other schools are on regular schedules.

The Town of Whiteland issued a boil water advisory Wednesday night. It will be in effect until further notice.

Just after 8 am Thursday, town leaders said the water repair was made and the towers are filling, but it will take some time for pressure to build back up.