2024 All-Star Game Headlining Performers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS – Two more performers have been announced for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and one is a famous Hoosier.
R&B artist Babyface will be singing the National Anthem before the game on February 18th. Babyface – real name Kenneth Edmonds – was born in Indianapolis in 1959.
The producer and songwriter has won 13 Grammys throughout his career, and is known for hits like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You.”
It was also revealed Wednesday that Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the game’s halftime show.
Hudson first got her start as a contestant on “American Idol,” before going on to win an Oscar for her work in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.” She has also received an Emmy, Grammys, and a Tony, making her a rare EGOT winner.
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
-
Rap Song Featuring Ben Shapiro Goes #1 on iTunes
-
Former Lafayette Square Mall to Become "The Square", Here's How