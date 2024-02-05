Governor Holcomb Urges Washington Action on Border Crisis

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and fellow Republican governors stood with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Southern border on Sunday. Abbott declared Texas’s intention to broaden self-defense areas for community protection, saying, “We want to ensure better protection for our communities.”
“Washington must act now. No more rhetoric; we need results,” Holcomb posted on X. Every day that goes by under the status quo costs every state lives and livelihoods. Secure the border first to work on a safe, sustainable immigration policy that’s helped build our nation.”
After Texas took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Abbott announced blocking federal agents. Holcomb expressed concern that if unregulated immigration persists, Indiana and other states will face ongoing challenges. He called on Congress to enact a legal and efficient immigration policy supporting a robust workforce.
“Citizens of every state deserve a secure southern border. We’ve worked too hard in #Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more #Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spilled over an open border,” Holcomb added.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy