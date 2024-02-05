Governor Holcomb Urges Washington Action on Border Crisis

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and fellow Republican governors stood with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Southern border on Sunday. Abbott declared Texas’s intention to broaden self-defense areas for community protection, saying, “We want to ensure better protection for our communities.”

“Washington must act now. No more rhetoric; we need results,” Holcomb posted on X. Every day that goes by under the status quo costs every state lives and livelihoods. Secure the border first to work on a safe, sustainable immigration policy that’s helped build our nation.”

After Texas took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Abbott announced blocking federal agents. Holcomb expressed concern that if unregulated immigration persists, Indiana and other states will face ongoing challenges. He called on Congress to enact a legal and efficient immigration policy supporting a robust workforce.

“Citizens of every state deserve a secure southern border. We’ve worked too hard in #Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more #Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spilled over an open border,” Holcomb added.