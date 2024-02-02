IMPD Talks Recent East Side Deaths, Victims Killed in Similar Fashion

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women have been killed in similar fashion in the same area on the east side of Indianapolis.
During a Friday press conference, Indianapolis Metro Police Acting Chief of Police Chris Bailey said Shannon Lassere, 58, and Marianne Weis, 52, were both found dead in the area of East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. Lassere was found January 27th, and Weis was found February 1st.
Acting Chief Bailey said neither case has been definitively linked to the other, but both women were killed in a similar manner, although for investigative purposes, he would not disclose how the women were killed.
Roger Spurgeon, IMPD Homicide Branch Commander Captain, said the women’s bodies were found about 150 yards away from the other’s location.
There is no suspect in the case. IMPD is asking for the public’s help in finding evidence or witnesses.
