DeSantis To Deploy Florida National Guard To The Southern Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he will be deploying the Florida National Guard to the southern border.

In a Thursday morning press conference, DeSantis announced he is sending a battalion of up to 1,000 soldiers of the Florida National Guard to Texas to help Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to stop the influx of illegal immigration.

“We are here to join as Floridians to say that we need to stop this invasion at our southern border once and for all,” DeSantis said standing in front of members of the Florida National Guard and a sign that said, “stop the invasion.”

The deployment comes as Texas is in a standoff with the Biden administration over efforts to keep migrants from crossing into the state with a concertina-wire barrier. In January, the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration and said federal officials would be allowed to tear down state-erected barriers, which Texas officials have vowed to continue building if taken down.

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border, help them strengthen the barricades, help them add barriers, help them add the wire that they need so that we can stop this invasion once and for all,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville.

Additionally, the Florida State Guard will be deployed, which marks the first time that group has been deployed out of the state.